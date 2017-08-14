U.S. Naval officer Gary Slaughter is inviting community residents to join him at the Shiawassee Arts Center at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, where he will describe his personal involvement in a perilous encounter with a Soviet submarine during the Cuban Missile Crisis. This Top Secret incident came dangerously close to triggering an all-out nuclear war between the Soviet Union and the United States.

During the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962, Slaughter was credited with playing a key role in defusing the potential nuclear confrontation between his destroyer and a Soviet submarine armed with a nuclear torpedo. The details of this event were classified as Top Secret for 40 years. After the fall of the Soviet Union, the details of Slaughter’s handling of the dangerous situation were released to the public. In 2012, his story was featured in two documentary films aired in America and abroad on the 50th anniversary of the incident.

Slaughter’s new book, Sea Stories: A Memoir of a Naval Officer (1956-1967), brings this event vividly to life in just one of the 60 vignettes comprising this book that spans his naval service during the Cold War. Other vignettes depict the danger of Navy life over the course of his naval career, as well as the light-hearted side of military life during a critical time in U.S. history.