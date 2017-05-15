Owosso High School (OHS) is ranked number 75 in the state out of 1,575 schools (1,368 public and 207 private), according to the 2017 U.S. News & World Report high school rankings that were recently posted online. This ranking places OHS in the prestigious top five percent of high schools in the state, and in the top 10 percent of high schools in the nation. OHS is the only high school in Shiawassee County to earn a place in the top 100 Michigan high school list.

Last year, OHS received a 94th place ranking, compared to this year’s positive movement to 75th place in the State of Michigan. That earns Owosso High School a silver medal in the U.S. News & World Report’s study. The medals are based on College Readiness Index, Advanced Placement Tested, Advanced Placement Passed, Mathematics Proficiency, and English Proficiency.

“To receive recognition for the hard work of our team and students is a joy,” said Superintendent Dr. Andrea Tuttle. “This is truly an honor to be celebrated at all levels. Owosso Public Schools offers the most variety of academic and extra-curricular opportunities in the county. This award, combined with OHS boasting the highest graduation rate in the county, the greatest number of Career and Technical Education courses (vocational education) offered in the county, and being named an Academic All-State High School earlier this year by another news source, has really highlighted the unique education that only Owosso Public Schools students experience.”