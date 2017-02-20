Musical duo “Catbird Seat” will return to the Lennon Branch of the Community District Library to help ring in St. Patrick’s Day with a musical program on Wednesday, March 8 at 4:30 p.m. The group will perform traditional and contemporary Celtic arias, waltzes, ballads and livelier jigs while playing a dulcimer and flute.

Space is limited so preregistration is encouraged by calling (810) 621-3202 for more information. The library is located at 11904 Lennon Rd., in Lennon.