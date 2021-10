EMMALEE AND HANNAH HUDECEK are shown putting the finishing touches on a library bookshelf mural they painted for the Morrice Branch of the Community District Library.

The branch is located at 300 Main St. in the village of Morrice. Library hours are Monday and Tuesday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call (517) 625-7911 or visit mycdl.org.

(Courtesy Photo)