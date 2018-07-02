Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath has announced a multi-employer job fair to be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 12 at GST Michigan Works!, 1975 W. Main St. in Owosso. The employers that will offer jobs at the job fair include the Midwest Bus Corporation, CIE Newcor MTG, The Meadows, Crest Marine and Memorial Healthcare.

• Midwest Bus Corp. is the nation’s largest transit bus remanufacturer and is expanding due to significant business growth. They need to fill approximately 40 positions across a variety of jobs, including mechanics, welders, electricians and body repair technicians. Based on skill level and experience, the pay scale will range from $11 to $20 per hour, and positions include a 401K retirement plan, health insurance, holidays off, vacation time and personal leave.

• CIE Newcor MTG is a Tier I and Tier II supplier to the automotive industry and a total project management-focused company that offers complete prototype support and a state-of-the-art, in-house metallurgical laboratory. As one of three Newcor subsidiaries and a part of the CIE Automotive Group since 2017, MTG boasts 185,000 square feet of manufacturing space between its two Michigan-based plants in Owosso and Corunna. A 50,000-square-foot addition has recently been completed at the Owosso plant. MTG is now hiring machine operators, with a starting wage of $12.29 per hour.

• The Meadows is hiring CMAs for $12 per hour, with shift premiums of $2 to $4 per hour for midnights and weekends. The Meadows offers self-scheduling, health insurance, paid time off and a great work environment. Resumes can be emailed to aadmin@meadowsofowosso.com, or applications are available at 245 Caledonia Dr. in Owosso.

• Crest Marine has manufactured pontoon boats in Owosso for 61 years and is expanding its operation not only at Crest Marine, but at its sister company, National Composite, as well. They are looking to fill multiple positions in a number of departments. Crest Marine departments needing additional employees include press, office assistant, manufacturing engineer, designer and final finish. The National Composites departments needing additional employees include boat builder, gel coat (painting experience a plus), stand builder (electrical experience a plus), lamination and driver.

• Memorial Healthcare is looking to fill positions of housekeepers, dietary, Certified Nurses Aids (CNAs) and Registered Nurses (RNs). Memorial Healthcare has long-standing compensation programs which provide health care coverage, educational and recreational benefits for employees. They recognize the need for their employees to balance their work and family lives. They offer benefits such as excellent communication with co-workers, management and others; competitive wages, salaries and benefit packages; a patient-centered work environment; tuition reimbursement, flexible scheduling, high levels of employee, leadership and physician engagement; and employee retention programs.