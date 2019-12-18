THE EMPLOYEES AT MUGG & BOPPS Gas Station and Convenience Store at 137 N. Main St. in downtown Perry have been collecting monetary donations from costumers in an effort to raise money to purchase toys for the Perry VFW toy giving effort. The team raised $2,175, allowing them to go on a shopping spree to buy all of the items shown, which were donated directly to the Perry VFW to go to needy children this Christmas.

Brenda Ingle is the store manager and helped organize the collecting process. Reportedly, Mugg & Bopps has done the collection for a couple of years, but this year the employees were truly humbled by the giving attitude of their customers in support of this endeavor.

(Courtesy Photo)