MUFFLER MAN in Owosso held a Toys for Tots sign-up and toy collection drive on Saturday, Dec. 7, and the local business sweetened the deal by offering 10 percent off all parts purchases with a donation to Toys for Tots. In addition to filling two Toys for Tots collection boxes, the Muffler Man staff also donated the proceeds from all of the day’s oil changes. After rounding that figure up to $300, Muffler Man owner Joe Thomason donated $150 each to Toys for Tots of Shiawassee County and Angel’s Hands Outreach.

The Muffler Man staff also raised funds with a 50/50 raffle and by raffling off such items as a Bath & Body Works gift basket, a dual exhaust job and cleaning kits from Advance Auto and AutoZone. Thomason was also surprised by the impromptu donation of 20 pizzas from the Dominos Pizza located on M-21 in Owosso. The Muffler Man staff provided refreshments for the all-day event, but with customers and Toys for Tots supporters creating steady foot traffic throughout the day, the unexpected donation from the neighborhood pizza shop was “just what the doctor ordered.”

With Santa busy preparing for the holiday, Thomason and his office manager, Alisha Brown, donned newly purchased Santa and Mrs. Claus outfits themselves for the day, uncomfortable shoes and all, to put a cherry on top of an already magical day.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)