A NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH THE MICHIGAN State Police (MSP) and the Owosso Police Department, established last week, brings the MSP Angel Program to Owosso. The Angel Program is a pre-arrest diversion program that allows an individual struggling with drug addiction to enter a police office, like in Owosso, during regular business hours and ask for assistance – minus the fear of arrest. If accepted into the program, that person is helped through a professional substance abuse process to seek proper treatment.

Angel Program volunteers in Shiawassee County have gone through recent MSP training to learn how to assist people struggling with drug addiction. More volunteers are needed. If interested, please call the Owosso Police Department at (989) 725-0580.

Gathered above are (from left) MSP Trooper Steve Kramer (Angel trainer), Marlene Webster and Laura Burroughs from the Alliance for a Drug-Free Shiawassee, and Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart.

The Alliance for a Drug-Free Shiawassee is hosting a parent information night on substance abuse trends, open to the public (adults), at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 18 at the Owosso High School on North Street. The group meets monthly during the school year at 1025 N. Shiawassee St., Corunna. A related story was featured in the Sunday, Sept. 9 edition of The Independent.

More on the MSP Angel Program can be found at www.michigan.gov. All MSP posts currently participate in the Angel Program.

