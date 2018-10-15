THE MSBOA DISTRICT V MARCHING BAND FESTIVAL was held on Owosso’s historic Willman Field on Monday, Oct. 8 and fourteen schools participated. Area schools that were involved this year included Chesaning, Laingsburg, Ovid-Elsie, Owosso and Perry. Out of all fourteen participants, six bands received a straight one rating. Those schools included Perry, Laingsburg, Alma, DeWitt, St. Johns and Owosso. The Owosso Trojan Marching Band (TMB), currently under Jillian Kowalczyk, has consecutively earned the straight one division rating at every festival since 1957 – a total of 61 years.

The event saw the public introduction of the TMB uniforms, marking it as the first occasion for the Owosso band to march in their new outfits.

Shown from Monday evening is the Owosso Trojan Marching Band, which was the last band to perform during the event.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)