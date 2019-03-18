PERRY HIGH SCHOOL was once again the location for the MSBOA District V Band/Concert Festival on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9. Perry students, parents, staff and community volunteers were on-hand both days to assist with the large event. Twenty-eight school bands participated over the two-day period, with hundreds of parents, guardians and grandparents stopping in to support the school band programs.

Shown waiting in the Perry High School cafeteria in intense anticipation of the scoring is the Owosso Middle School 8th-Grade Band. The sea of youthful faces soon broke out into loud cheers when the students realized they were one of the participating bands to receive straight ones – after receiving some particularly positive comments from the sight-reading judge.

Bands that performed on Friday and received straight ones (in all categories) include Carson City-Crystal Middle School, Laingsburg Middle School, Owosso Middle School 7th-Grade, Owosso High School 9th-Grade, Alma High School and DeWitt High School Symphonic.

Bands that performed on Saturday and also received straight ones include Perry Middle School 7th-Grade, Perry Middle School 8th-Grade, Owosso Middle School 8th-Grade, Bath High School Concert, Perry High School Symphonic and Owosso High School Symphony Band.

(Owosso Independent/Karen Mead-Elford)