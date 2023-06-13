THE 2023 MR. OWOSSO contest concluded on Saturday, June 3 in the “new and improved” Curwood Festival beer tent. Casey Lambert (right) won the three-week competition by raising $27,000 for The Arc of Mid-Michigan. Dallas Lintner (left), the athletic director for Owosso Public Schools, raised $21,000 for the Shiawassee Family YMCA. Gerald Alcorn competed for Toys for Tots, an organization Gerry has been a part of for 40 years.

The three men, after competing in talent and swimsuit contests earlier in the evening, donned their formal wear for the event’s conclusion, the crowning of the champion. Despite being outpaced by his competitors in the fundraising portion of contest, Alcorn had a strong showing in the Mr. Owosso finale. He captured first-place in the swimsuit contest, and he also took home the prestigious Pudge Hahn Award, which is given to the contestant who most represents Owosso. Robert “Pudge” Hahn was a 1967 graduate of Owosso High School who later went on to become the Owosso High School public address announcer for Friday night football games. Hahn was also awarded Mr. Owosso in 1981.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)