THE MR. OWOSSO contest concluded Friday evening, June 2 in the activity tent during the 40th annual Curwood Festival in Owosso. This year’s contestants, Jerry Davis and Bennie Pullen, combined to raise $48,468.85, with $28,085.70 being donated to the Child Abuse Prevention Council as a result of Davis’ fundraising efforts, and $15,536.25 being donated to The Arc Shiawassee from Pullen’s efforts. The remaining 10 percent, or $4,846.90, of the fundraising proceeds will be used to cover expenses associated with the Mr. Owosso contest.

The two contestants kicked off their fundraising campaigns on Friday, April 28 at Capitol Bowl’s Hot Spot Lounge, and the two men have been fundraising basically nonstop since that time. As a result of the friendly competition, Pullen and Davis say they have become “friends for life,” and both expressed how grateful they are for having experienced the whirlwind ride that is the Mr. Owosso contest. Pullen urged potential future Mr. Owosso candidates to not be afraid, saying he had “so much fun” being a part of this year’s contest. Additionally, both candidates said they were overwhelmed by the community support, and that they each made many memories over the past month.

Since the April kickoff event, organizers have gone out of their way to embarrass the two contestants, and the June 2 coronation was no different. Davis and Pullen engaged in a talent contest, with Davis donning Jon Bon Jovi attire – wig and all – to sing and dance to “Living On A Prayer,” and Pullen again showcasing his slick dance moves to the beat of Justin Beiber’s “I’m The One.” Davis’ creativity was rewarded by the judges with the Talent Award, Pullen was recognized as the winner of the swimsuit contest, and he also took home the Pudge Hahn Award for congeniality, though the judges said the decision was “really tough.”

Following the coronation, the candidates welcomed their campaign managers and the executive directors of the two featured charities on stage for a photo. Shown (from left) are CAPC Executive Director Ellen Lynch, campaign manager Tracy Davis, Mr. Owosso Jerry Davis, Pullen, campaign manager April Krepp, and The Arc Shiawassee Executive Director Lynn Grubb.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)