PARTICIPANTS AND SUPPORTERS OF THE MR. OWOSSO contest gathered in front of Curwood Castle on Tuesday, June 18 for the highly anticipated check presentation. Shown are (from left) Burton Fox, Patrick Bradley, Charles Dahl, Laura Burroughs, Justin Horvath, Sue Osika, Hartman Aue and Lynn Grubb.

After three weeks of non-stop fundraising by the four contestants, Justin Horvath was named Mr. Owosso 2019 on Saturday, June 8. Horvath raised over $44,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Shiawassee County. Aue raised over $20,000 for The Arc of Mid-Michigan. Bradley brought in over $3,407 for the Shiawassee Firefighters Memorial and Dahl raised over $22,000 for the Shiawassee Family YMCA. The total raised was over $90,200 with 85 percent of the proceeds going toward the four participating nonprofit organizations.

(Courtesy Photo/Ann Hall)