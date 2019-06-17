JUSTIN HORVATH (far left) was named Mr. Owosso 2019 on Saturday, June 8, beating out Charles Dahl, Patrick Bracley and Hartman Aue and raising a total of $44,497.93 for his nonprofit organization, Habitat for Humanity of Shiawassee County. Aue raised $20,111.70 for The Arc of Mid-Michigan, Bradley raised $3,407.05 for the Shiawassee Firefighters Memorial and Dahl raised $22,214 for the Shiawassee Family YMCA. Together, the four contestants raised $90,230.68, 85 percent of which will be donated to the four nonprofit organizations represented.

Upon winning, Horvath was immediately presented with the Mr. Owosso trophy by last year’s winner, Dr. Gary Duering, and he would also receive his Mr. Owosso mug, from Miss Curwood Festival MacKenon Tyrrell, and his duck-themed Mr. Owosso hat, from Curwood Festival Committee member Tracie Minarik.

In addition to raising more than $44,000, Horvath accumulated 2,000 Mr. Owosso credits, winning the Beach Party Karaoke Contest on Friday, June 7 and taking 2nd-place in the Talent Contest on June 8.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)