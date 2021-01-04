Mr. and Mrs., two abandoned felines, were rescued on Wednesday, Aug. 12 in a wooded area in a southwestern Owosso neighborhood. Lori Bailey, director/organizer of Community Cats of Owosso, had received notice of the cats living under a wet log and caring for their three kittens. Discovering the female cat and the three kittens on a rainy afternoon, Bailey noticed Mr. was standing guard nearby. “He was on the look out for anything that was going to bother them,” Bailey shared.

Managing to rescue the entire family, once the kittens were old enough, they were adopted into permanent homes. However, what quickly became apparent to Bailey was that Mr. and Mrs. were not going to tolerate being separated from each other.

“They are smart, athletic and just so devoted,” Bailey explained. Along with such devotion comes a bit of a dilemma. Mr. and Mrs. need a loving, indoor home – minus any other cats or dogs. The bonded pair of felines are “wonderful with people and kids and even kittens,” but are aggressive toward cats and dogs – a behavior they likely learned while living under the log and caring for their kittens. Mr. is very protective of Mrs., and even minus their kittens, he remains true to her.

Both cats are litter-box trained, have good household manners and are fixed. Joe-Lee’s Crosswind Café at the Owosso Community Airport is sponsoring the cute couple, so the adoption fee is just $40 for both. They are ready to go at anytime once an ideal situation has been identified.

Anyone interested in these two cats should text Lori Bailey at (517) 303-1180. Be sure to include “Mr. and Mrs.” in the text message.

Community Cats of Owosso is not formally a feline rescue operation. Community Cats is a nonprofit organized in response to the stray/feral cat issue in Owosso and surrounding areas through offering a spay/neuter program. The mission of Community Cats is simple – no more unwanted kittens. People interested in donating to Community Cats of Owosso can visit the Facebook page for the PayPal link or send a check to 530 N. Chipman Street, Owosso, MI 48867. All proceeds go directly to the mission of Community Cats.

Other adult cats currently up for adoption include Seymour, who is around 4, all black and exceptionally friendly. Seymour had been abandoned when his owners moved out of a local trailer park. Joy and Heidi (Heidi is male) are also up for adoption. Joy and Heidi do not have to be adopted together and would make great barn or household companions.