Earlier this month it was announced that Morrice Area Schools teacher Chelsee Schram is one of 10 teachers throughout the state of Michigan to be named a 2020-2021 Regional Teacher of the Year (RTOY) by the Michigan Department of Education (MDE). Schram, a 2nd-grade teacher at Morrice Elementary, has been named the Region 6 Teacher of the Year.

“I want to personally thank each of the Regional Teacher of the Year winners and all educators across Michigan for their creativity and passion to educate our children in these tough times,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “If there is one thing the last several months have taught us, it’s that our teachers will go to the ends of the earth and back to ensure their students are receiving the best education possible from afar, while supporting parents and guardians who are trying to juggle work and their children’s education.”

A map of the ten regions can be found on the MDE website, www.michigan.gov/mde/, as can videos of each RTOY’s surprise announcement. The announcement videos will also be shared on social media via MDE’s Office of Educator Excellence (@MIeducator).

The regional teachers of the year were selected from more than 400 Teacher of the Year nominations from students, staff and community members across the state. Those nominees then were invited to participate in a multi-part, competitive application process through which the 10 RTOYs were ultimately selected.

The 2020-21 honorees were chosen for their dedication to the teaching profession, as evidenced by their commitment to their students and track record of service to the teaching profession.

Together, the 10 RTOY recipients comprise the Michigan Teacher Leadership Advisory Council (MTLAC). The mission of the MTLAC is to bring the teacher’s voice to a wider audience, including working directly with MDE to provide input on proposed policies and initiatives, and to help share valuable information and resources with colleagues within their respective regions.

The next step in the process is for each RTOY to interview with a panel of statewide education stakeholders, with one individual selected as the 2020-21 Michigan Teacher of the Year (MTOY).

The MTOY has a seat at the Michigan State Board of Education table for its monthly meeting as a non-voting member; attends several national conferences with teachers of the year from other U.S. states and territories, representing the experiences of Michigan’s teachers and students; and is Michigan’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

Program expenses for Michigan’s Teacher of the Year program are covered through a generous partnership with the Meemic Foundation.