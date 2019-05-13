THE MORRICE BARBERSHOP recently welcomed its newest barber, Jeremy Rogers, who brought his barbering skills to Morrice to work with his wife, Jessica, the proprietor of the Morrice Barbershop. Jeremy spent the past 14 years working at a barber shop in DeWitt.

Jeremy has a lot of ties to the Morrice area. He and Jessica head the local youth basketball program, and he has coached boys varsity basketball at Morrice High School for the last 10 years, including the past six as the varsity coach. Jeremy and Jessica have two children in the Morrice Area Schools system, a daughter, Aubrey, in 7th-grade, and a son, Marcus, in 8th-grade, and being present for their athletic events and other after school activities also weighed heavily in Jeremy’s decision.

While the move makes sense on a number of levels, Jeremy was excited to move because he likes the small-town, close-knit feel of Morrice. And it doesn’t hurt that Jessica was born and raised in Morrice, and was a member of the Morrice High School varsity girls basketball team that captured the 1998 MHSAA Class D state championship.

To make an appointment with Jeremy, call (517) 625-5629. The Morrice Barbershop is located at 306 Main St. in downtown Morrice. Hours and additional information can be found online at www.morricebarbershop.com.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)