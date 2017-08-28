(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

U.S. Congressman John Moolenaar, R-MI, got a behind-the-scenes look at the Cargill dairy feed production facility that is being constructed in Owosso on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Congressman Moolenaar, of Midland, and his colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives are taking advantage of their current recess to tour their home districts.

On Wednesday, Moolenaar and two of his staff members toured Shiawassee County to speak with residents, politicians, and business representatives. Moolenaar spent the day exploring new economic developments, answering questions, addressing concerns, and receiving input. Moolenaar has made it a priority to listen to, and advocate for, his constituents. He accomplishes that by making time for these tours; scheduling in-person, community listening sessions; and by consistently offering constituent relations office hours.

At the Cargill site, which is located near the intersection of N. Chipman and W. Oliver streets in Owosso. Moolenaar spoke with Cargill’s Owosso plant manager, Santiago Inzunza; production supervisor, Steve Stoutenburg; and senior project manager, Jim Angelo, of Construction Solutions Consultants; along with Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath and Vice President Brent Jones.

The congressman received a status report on the construction project and a facility operations tutorial, the group discussed the positive impact Cargill is already having on the community, and Inzunza detailed the company’s short and long term plans for the Owosso facility. Inzunza reported that, by the time the facility opens in early 2018, the company will need to hire a maintenance technician, a clerk, a mixer controller, a front loader operator, a receiving operator, a mixing operator, and an additional utility operator.

Congressman Moolenaar (on left) can be seen with (from left) Inzunza, Horvath, and Jones, with the facility in the background. The frame of the building is in place, and workers will now begin to add the outer shell and connect the site to newly constructed Hathaway Drive.

The Owosso facility is Cargill’s 51st animal feed facility in the U.S., and Inzunza reports that the facility will have the capacity to produce 35 pounds of feed per hour. The dairy feed made in Owosso will be sold throughout Michigan, primarily, though Inzunza expects to service customers in Ohio and Indiana. And while the highly automated production process requires a relatively small number of employees, Inzunza envisions the Owosso facility expanding its workforce to 35 to 40 employees, with an annual output between 130 and 150 tons, as demand increases in the coming years. Stoutenburg noted that 30 percent of the 21 ingredients needed for production will come in by rail, while 70 percent will be trucked in. The finished product will then be loaded onto trucks for distribution. It was also pointed out that as many as 60, mostly local contractors are employed in constructing the facility.