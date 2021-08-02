This week, MLive reported that the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted to pay themselves bonuses ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 using money the county received from the federal government as part of President Biden’s $2 trillion spending bill in March.

“In March, Republicans argued for a targeted approach to help in our nation’s fight against COVID-19. However, Democrats in Congress insisted on a partisan $2 trillion spending bill that sent $350 billion to states and communities regardless of whether or not those communities needed the money. Those Democrats failed to put in safeguards against wasteful spending and now local elected officials are inappropriately using the money from the $2 trillion bill,” said Congressman Moolenaar. “It’s wrong, and I will be working in the coming days to address this issue with legislation and protect taxpayers.

“Finally, I want to commend those who plan to give the money back or donate it to charity for realizing the money never should have gone into their personal accounts in the first place.”