MONROE PLAZA in Durand was sold by Monroe Realty Inc. to an unnamed buyer for $1,370,000 on Nov. 28, 2018, with Woodworth Commercial of Owosso handling both sides of the transaction. The plaza contains 15 storefronts totaling 65,355 square feet, excluding Gilroy’s Hardware, which occupies the space at the east end of the building. The building, which was constructed in 1965, is located on E. Monroe Rd. in the city of Durand.

Woodworth Commercial has also announced that leases have been signed for two of the building’s vacant spaces. Zen Mattress will occupy the 35,000 square foot space that formerly housed Carter’s IGA, which closed in 2006. Zen Mattress hopes to open in February. Woodworth Commercial also recently announced that a boutique to be named later will open in the plaza later this spring.

