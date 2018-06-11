MOLLIE SHAY is part of the new three-person team that is managing the Durand Farmers Market. Mollie is working with Durand Union Station Director Mary Warner-Stone and Durand City Council member Connie Cobley to maintain and build on the tradition established by past market masters over the previous 35 years.

The market will remain at its current location, south of E. Main Street between Hagle and Railroad streets, where it has been for seven years. The city’s park project, which is underway on the lot adjacent to Hagle Street, should not spell the end for this longtime Durand staple, according to Mollie, and there is no plan to move the market to another location.

While the market’s location will not be changing, the market team has created a new logo and is in the process of re-painting the market sign at the intersection of E. Main and Hagle Streets. There are also plans for designated parking spaces, which should increase the amount of parking for market patrons.

As of June 5, the market had 23 vendors, which is sure to increase as the growing/harvesting season progresses. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor can contact Mollie by calling (989) 666-1051 or sending an email to durandfarmersmarket@yahoo.com. The full-season rate to be a vendor is $66 if paid in advance, or $80 if paid in installments.

Mollie can be seen standing in front of the market sign at Main and Hagle streets, with Durand Union Station in the background. The large pile of dirt behind the sign is a result of the city’s ongoing park project. The Durand Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday until Oct. 17.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)