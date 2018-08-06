HOMELESS ANGELS held a Mobile Free Street Store & Dinner in the Park event in downtown Owosso on Sunday, July 29 in the southeast parking area near the corner of Park and Exchange Streets. Turn-out for the event, aimed at helping those in need, was enormous as hundreds of people visited the location on the hot summer afternoon. Support organizations, mostly nonprofits, included the Shiawassee County Health Dept., Footprints of Michigan, Inc., Give All I Can Give, Shiawassee Hope, Recovery Pathways, the Salvation Army Owosso Citadel, the Laingsburg Clothesline, Catholic Charities of Flint/Owosso, the Shiawassee Hunger Network, the SafeCenter, GracePointe Wesleyan Church, Kroger and more. Along with these groups, O-Town Café supplied 140 dinners to hungry people, and Fiesta Salons donated over 20 free haircuts, mostly to kids, getting ready for the return to school.

Homeless Angels, under the guidance of Tim and Tracie Baise, is in the process of renovating donated Park Street property, owned by the Baise couple, to be utilized by homeless people in upcoming months. This new Owosso campus of Homeless Angels will extend the nonprofit, Lansing-based organization into downtown Owosso, offering some necessary relief to the homeless living in the area.

Many people will readily recall the situation last winter when the Salvation Army Owosso Citadel, under Lieutenant Jonathan Tamayo and coordinator Shelly Ochodnicky, aided by the United Way of Genesee County (serving Shiawassee County), helped form the temporary warming center to accommodate individuals living outside in the bitter cold.

The plan, after Ochodnicky recently met with Tracie Baise due to a chance social media encounter, is to have the Homeless Angels Owosso campus operational as soon as possible. Ochodnicky is a member of the Owosso Public School Board of Education and is also a current candidate for District 3 Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners.

The Mobile Free Street Store & Dinner in the Park included free dinners, clothing for all ages, household items, toys, shoes, haircuts and more. Forty-two individuals received free hepatitis A vaccines from the health department.

Many young children were thrilled for the free “previously loved” toys, shoes, food and even cold popsicles.

