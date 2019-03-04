THE GREATER LANSING FOOD BANK, in partnership with the United Methodist Church Care Network, hosted a mobile food pantry at the Owosso First United Methodist Church on N. Water Street on Saturday, Feb. 23. Eligible participants included senior citizens on a fixed budget and/or low-income families or individuals. The event was open to all Shiawassee County residents.

By 10 a.m. Saturday morning, church volunteers had already helped over 70 area families. The food bank takes place four times throughout the year, but in recent years, the February event has been hosted at the Owosso First United Methodist Church, which has a carport drive-through area that allows people easy access in cold weather. It also allows the volunteers to warm-up in the church between assisting people.

After a delay in bridge card distribution in mid-January due to the federal shutdown and since most students missed a minimum of fourteen days of school due to harsh weather, resulting in further familial budget strains as children were at home far more, a larger number of local families have been in need of food.

More information is available by calling the Greater Lansing Food Bank at (517) 908-3680.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)