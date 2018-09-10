The Greater Lansing Food Bank, in partnership with the United Methodist Church Care Network, is distributing free fresh and nonperishable food items at a mobile food pantry for Shiawassee County residents on Saturday, Sept. 22 in Owosso. Shiawassee County residents who have had to choose between buying food and filling prescriptions, or who are having a tough time putting food on the table, please take advantage of this important program.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22, in the parking lot off Jerome Avenue behind Capital Bowl. Food will be distributed until noon, or until all the food is distributed.

The mobile food pantry is open to senior citizens on fixed incomes, and families and individuals with limited or low-income jobs. Only residents of Shiawassee County can participate. Participants will need to bring proof of residency in Shiawassee County – such as a valid driver’s license or Michigan identification and one piece of mail from their Shiawassee County residence. Participants must bring boxes, bags or containers to carry food.

For more information about the mobile pantry, call the Greater Lansing Food Bank at (517) 908-3680.