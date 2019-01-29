The Greater Lansing Food Bank, in partnership with the United Methodist Church Care Network, will distribute free fresh and nonperishable food items at a mobile food pantry for Shiawassee County residents on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Anyone forced to choose between buying food and filling prescriptions, or anyone having a tough time putting food on the table, is encouraged to utilize this program.

Registration for the mobile food pantry will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, and food will be distributed until noon, or until all the food has been distributed.

The mobile food pantry will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 1500 N. Water St. in Owosso, and it is open to seniors on fixed incomes, and families/individuals with limited or low-income jobs. Only Shiawassee County residents can participate.

To take part in the food pantry, individuals will need to provide proof of residency in Shiawassee County, such as a valid driver’s license or Michigan ID, and one piece of mail from where they live in Shiawassee County. Also, participants must bring boxes, bags or containers to carry food.

For more information about this mobile pantry, please call the Greater Lansing Food Bank at (517) 908-3680.