THE CORN SHELLING station at Rural Living Education Day allowed students to put an ear of corn through the corn sheller. Shown here are students from Mr. Agnew’s class of Chesaning.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association held their annual Rural Living Education Day for elementary students from seven different school districts on Friday, Sept. 29. 650 Children attended.

Twenty-one venues were available for students to visit: old time kitchen, goats, antique laundry demonstration, log cabin pioneer crafts (spinning wheel, rope making and candle dipping), sawmill, stationary steam engines, broom making, large engine barn, milk a cow, handle mill, antique tractor display, corn shelling, threshing, cider mill, blacksmith, Made-In-Michigan Museum and the Castle Museum, Oakley Train Depot, railroad caboose, drive an antique tractor, veneer mill and shingle mill.

Over 100 volunteers were on site to provide the experience for the children.