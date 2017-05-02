MIKE MALACHOWSKI was named the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce Business Owner of the Year during the chamber’s annual awards dinner on Thursday, April 20. Mike owns Dave’s Muffler Shop in Durand, and opened the Union Station Smoke House in 2016, turning an empty building into a new and sustainable business.

Malachowski can be seen accepting his award with (from left) Durand Mayor Deb Doyle, Chamber Director Kathy Olund, and Ciera Love, who attended on behalf of 85th District Rep. Ben Frederick.

(Courtesy Photo)