MIKE BOUDRO, the curator of the Michigan Railroad History Museum located in Durand Union Station, greeted the public at The Armory in Owosso on Tuesday, Nov. 19 during the Find Your Nonprofit Soulmate event. Boudro shared Durand Union Station’s holiday events schedule and provided information on volunteer opportunities available at the Depot. The event was organized by Raise UP Shiawassee, a collaborative group of Shiawassee County nonprofit organizations, to engage the community, foster relationships within the nonprofit community, spread awareness of nonprofit resources and raise money for participating nonprofit organizations.

Current volunteer opportunities at the Depot include archival research, buildings and grounds/maintenance, docent/greeter, event planning, fundraising, event prep/setup, farmers’ market, gift shop attendant and office assistant, among others. Durand Union Station is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Michigan Railroad History Museum and the gift shop are both located on the first level of the Depot.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)