The nation’s largest transit bus re-manufacturer, Midwest Bus Corporation, is expanding due to significant business growth and needs to fill approximately 40 openings across a variety of jobs, including mechanics, welders, electricians and body repair technicians. Depending on the level of skill and experience, the pay scale will range from approximately $11 to $20 per hour, and also includes a 401k retirement plan, health insurance, holidays off, vacation time and personal leave.

A hiring event will be from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 16 at the main facility, 1940 W. Stewart St. in Owosso, where employment seekers will have an opportunity to tour the operation, meet with leadership and fill out an application. Anyone who is unable to attend can contact Renee Cooper at (989) 729-5865 or reneec@midwestbus.com for more information.