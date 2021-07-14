The Midwest Brass & Gas touring group will arrive at the Comstock Inn in Owosso on Sunday, July 11 and tour the surrounding areas through Saturday, July 17. They will be visiting McCurdy Park and the Corunna Historical Village on Wednesday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of their tour through Mid-Michigan. Twenty-five vehicles, all manufactured in 1912 or earlier, will be parked in McCurdy Park near the Eagle Scout Pavilion for a catered lunch. The public can come and chat with the owners and see their vintage vehicles. The group will then have a private tour of the buildings in the Corunna Historical Village of Shiawassee County. In Owosso, they will visit Curwood Castle, the Shiawassee Arts Center, the Steam Railroad Institute and the DeVries Nature Conservatory. Two county area farm implement collections will also be visited.

Midwest Brass & Gas is comprised of people from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Michigan and Wisconsin who meet for three tours a year. On the tours, drivers will travel upwards of 85-100 miles a day and visit coffee shops, places of interest, private collections and museums along the way.

The cars are all identified as brass era cars because of the lamps, horns and trim pieces, which are made of brass. The headlamps burn gas, the side lamps burn oil and the engine is started by the pull of a crank, though many have added electric systems to their cars for lighting and starting due to safety reasons.