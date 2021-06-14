(Independent File Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The 14th Annual Mid-Michigan Custom Car Show will be held in downtown Owosso on Sunday, June 13. This year, the one-day event will be held in the parking lot just north of Jerome Avenue where Roma’s Back Door and NCG Owosso Cinemas are located. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with show time set for noon to 5 p.m. The event is free for the public and all are welcome to enjoy.

A cruise is planned for Saturday evening, June 12 for individuals interested in that activity. Roma’s Back Door owner Eric Lab is teaming up with Genovese on the cruise – and Lab has more cruises planned for this summer, particularly every second Saturday of the month through October.

Organizer Andrew Genovese of Owosso shared that all makes and models are welcome to join in the show. Genovese became interested in developing his own, special car show after the Cruise to the Castle shows ended several years ago. “I figured I wanted to start a car show, but not make it typical. I wanted to try something different, something unique,” Genovese offered. “I was hoping to bring in all those other types of cars not seen on a daily basis. You come and you might see something traditional or see something off the wall.”

In the years he has worked in putting the custom car show together, he has shifted around the date a few times to accommodate Michigan weather. He is hopeful the June date this year will work out for most people.

“People mostly come from all over Michigan, from every corner of the state,” he said. Some participants come from as far away as Ohio or Indiana, too. “We even had a hearse a couple years ago. From low riders to hot rods to monster trucks, we get to see it all.”

Several judges, all with considerable automotive knowledge and an “eye for quality,” have the task of judging all entries. Prizes for various categories will be awarded beginning at 5 p.m., Sunday.