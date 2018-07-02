A NEW EXHIBIT at the Shiawassee Arts Center is featuring the works of Alex Klinkoski of Owosso, and artists representing both the Mid-Michigan Art Guild and the Shiawassee Artists’ Guild. The exhibit will run through Sunday, Aug. 5 and is generously sponsored by David Harrelson. The public is welcome to attend the opening reception to enjoy good food and drinks with the artists on Sunday, July 1 from 2 to 4pm. Members will be able to receive 20 percent off one featured artist item during the opening reception only.

Art has always been a part of Owosso artist Alex Klinkoski’s life. He studied both commercial and fine art in college. He made a career of commercial art, producing signs for businesses throughout Michigan since opening his business, The Sign Gallery, in 1979. His work in print media (lithograph, etching, screen and relief prints) is what will be on display at SAC. This is his first art exhibit.

The Shiawassee Artists’ Guild shares a close association with SAC, where a themed exhibit of the group is featured every year highlighting each member’s area of artistic expertise. This year’s theme is “Anything Goes.” The guild is a group of mid-Michigan artists working in varied art media (oils, acrylics, watercolors, pastels, drawing, pen and ink, printmaking, pottery, ceramic sculpture, jewelry making and collage).

Fifty artist members of the Mid-Michigan Art Guild will have work on display during this exhibit. The Mid-Michigan Art Guild was founded June 13, 1951, to promote art instruction, provide exhibitions and create social events for its members. It continues to provide information about the creation, display, and sale of fine art and photography, and encourages artists in all of Michigan in the expression, appreciation and enjoyment of art.

The Shiawassee Arts Center, located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr., Owosso, is open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The arts center features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries, including the Frieseke Gallery and a specialty gift shop. More information is available at www.shiawasseearts.org.

