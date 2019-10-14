THE MICHIGAN WOMEN’S 600 Club was joined by Shiawassee Shrine Club officers for the kick-off of the 48th annual Michigan Women’s 600 Club Tournament at Capitol Bowl in Owosso on Saturday,

Oct. 5. The tournament’s 460-plus entrants will spend six weekends competing, with proceeds from the tournament benefitting the Shriners’ Children’s Transportation Fund. This year’s tournament will conclude on Sunday, Nov. 10, with bowlers competing on Saturdays and Sundays each weekend throughout that six-week time period.

Shown during the kick-off event is (from left) Women’s 600 Club Sergeant at Arms Caroline Kowalczyk, Secretary-Treasurer Missy Boone, head scorekeeper Billie Hurley, President and 50/25/25 ticket sales chairperson Robin Bowels, Vice President Liz Snell and Jackpot chairperson Connie Crist, along with (from left) Shiawassee Shrine Club Chaplain Don Gorte, vice President Garland Grazier, President Jim Bowles and treasurer Patrick Finnegan.

Over the history of the Michigan Women’s 600 Club Tournament, more than $200,000 has been donated to the Shiawassee Shrine Club. Shriners International funds 22 hospitals and three burn centers in North America.

The tournament is open to National 600 Club members and admission is $45 per person. Any qualifying bowler who is interested in competing can contact Missy Boone, tournament director, at (989) 627-9640 or mi600tournament@gmail.com. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/y2tqd461. The tournament schedule can be found by selecting the “2019 Tournament Information” link at the bottom of the page and opening the “48th State Entry Form (2019).”

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)