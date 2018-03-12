MADELYN USHER AND BLAKE BINGER, both 5th-grade students at Owosso’s Central Elementary School, were honored to make it into the Michigan Swimming Junior Olympics at Lake Orion High School on Saturday, March 2. Usher qualified for state during the Sunday, Feb. 18 meet at Saginaw Valley. Out of a field of 26 at Lake Orion, she finished in 15th-place in the backstroke, setting a personal record. Though she is active in other sports, Usher is passionate about swimming.

Blake Binger, who has attended school with Usher since kindergarten, exceeded his state time to come in around 20th-place.

Binger has two other siblings and all three children are active swimmers. Likewise, Usher’s siblings are also swimmers.

