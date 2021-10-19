The Michigan State Polka Music Hall of Fame held the annual honors presentations on Sunday, Oct. 3 at the Z-Hall in Owosso. Honored were Carol Lash Budzyn of South Haven, Dan Gury of Dearborn, Christof Hedrich of Rives Junction and Kurt Schroeder of Brownstown.

Doors opened at 2 p.m. as live music greeted people entering. Honors were presented at 2:30 p.m.

Eddie Siwiec opened the ceremony and thanked those in attendance. A moment of silence followed for lifetime members who died since the last induction. Those members include Mel Simcek, Marty Gazarek, Jerry Korcek, Bob Tenbusch and Agnes Galecka.

Carol Budzyn and family were the first of the honorees introduced, escorted to the podium by Jana Vitu. Budzen’s daughter, Debbie Holubar read her mother’s biography. Siwiec presented the Michigan State Polka plaque and State Rep. Ben Frederick presented a state representative proclamation.

Dan Gury and his family were the second honorees. Vic Favot read Gury’s biography, prior to Siwiec and Frederick presenting the plaque and state representative proclamation.

Kurt Schroeder followed Gury. Herbie Schroeder, his brother, read his biography and he received his honors from Siwiec and Frederick.

The fourth honoree was Christof Hedrich. Hedrich’s son, Luke, read his father’s biography and then he was presented with his honors from both Siwiec and Frederick, too. Hedrick is a third-generation recipient of the Michigan State Polka plaque – included with his grandparents, aunts, uncles and his father.

After the awards presentation, dinner was served at the Z-Hall, followed by dancing. Organizers expressed their gratitude for the terrific venue to host the event and the wonderful meal. Secretary/treasurer Joan Smolka shared that “a good time was had by all.”