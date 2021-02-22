The Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce has announced the awarding of more than $4.12 million in Michigan Small Business Survival grants to 291 small businesses in the seven-county Region 6, comprised of Genesee, Shiawassee, Lapeer, Tuscola, Sanilac, St. Clair and Huron counties. Of those, thirty-one $15,000 grants were awarded across Shiawassee County, including in Corunna, Durand, Laingsburg, Owosso, Perry, Bancroft, New Lothrop and Vernon.

“The Michigan Small Business Survival Program is providing significant support to small businesses helping to get them through this critical time and on the path to economic recovery,” said Josh Hundt, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) chief business development officer and executive vice president. “We are thankful for the efforts of the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce, which worked swiftly and diligently to deliver these vital financial resources within their region and create a path toward economic recovery for small businesses in Michigan.”

Announced in January, the relief fund provided $55 million in grants to meet the urgent need of Michigan small businesses that have experienced a significant financial hardship due to the recent COVID-19 emergency “gatherings and face mask orders.” The funds were allocated statewide to 15 nonprofit economic development organizations (EDOs) that were responsible for administering the program in their respective regions. The Flint & Genesee Chamber is the EDO for Region 6.

For this program, priority industries are defined as: food service establishments (i.e., restaurants and bars, coffee, bakeries, catering, breweries, distilleries, wineries, tea shops, banquet facilities and other food and beverage service providers); exercise facilities (i.e. gyms, studios, pool facilities, ice skating rinks, organized sports); and recreational facilities and places of public amusement (i.e., bowling centers, arcades, bingo halls).

The Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership (SEDP) provided funding recommendations for Shiawassee County recipients to the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce, which served as the regional administrator. Scoring was based on several factors, including:

• Priority points given to target industries;

• Revenue loss (both in actual dollars and as percentage of year-over-year loss);

• Number of years in business; and

• Number of employees.

“We are grateful to the State of Michigan for making these vital funds available to our small business community. While we would have loved to provide grants to each of our hundred plus applicants, we believe our recommendations for funding will reach those most in need,” said SEDP President/CEO Justin Horvath.

To see the full list of businesses that received Survival grants, visit www.michiganbusiness.org/survival/. To learn more about MEDC’s COVID-19 response programs and the impact they are having on economic recovery efforts, visit michiganbusiness.org/covid19response. Other resources for economic reopening efforts, as well as businesses across Michigan struggling with economic losses as a result of the COVID-19 virus can be found online at michiganbusiness.org/covid19.