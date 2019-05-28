The state of Michigan now has stricter laws regarding fireworks. After the state moved ahead by legalizing the sale/use of consumer-grade fireworks in 2011, new restrictions were put in place in December 2018. According to the new guidelines, fireworks are legal on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. and on Jan. 1. Fireworks are also legal the Saturday and Sunday prior to Memorial Day, but only until 11:45 p.m. Regarding Independence Day, fireworks can be used from June 29 through July 4 until 11:45 p.m. and on July 5, but only if it falls on a Friday or Saturday. Fireworks can also be used on the Saturday and Sunday prior to Labor Day until 11:45 p.m.

The new law, which is more specific, eliminates the gray area involving “the day of, and the day after” relating to holidays.

The fine is now $1,000 – with 50 percent going to local law enforcement.