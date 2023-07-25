AMERICAN HONEY Queen Selena Rampolla, of Tampa, Florida, was in attendance for the 11th annual Michigan Honey Festival at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16. The festival featured 25 unique presentations and demonstrations, including two – one each day – from Queen Rampolla. Her first presentation was titled “Honey: Surprising the Senses” and her second presentation was titled “Honey: The Sweet Story of How It’s Made.”

Rampolla shared that more than 100 types of crops grown in the U.S. rely on honeybee pollination, including many of the fruits, vegetables and nuts we consume daily, and more specifically, Michigan crops such as apples, blueberries, cherries and peppers are quite dependent on honeybee pollination. Additionally, Rampolla shared that honey is the only food in nature that does not spoil, that Michigan beekeepers produced more than 5 million pounds of honey in 2022, and that honeybees must visit approximately 2 million flowers to produce one pound of honey.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)