YMCAs from across the state of Michigan are banding together for a virtual 5K race to be held the week of June 21. A virtual race is a ‘fun run’ that can be run or walked from any location you choose. You can run or walk on a road, trail, treadmill or track.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, YMCAs across Michigan have stepped up to “walk the talk” of our mission. Your participation in this event will support YMCAs as they continue to serve nearly 20,000 meals per day, offer 50 different opportunities for safe at-home virtual exercise programs, and care for 1,100 children of essential workers.

“Through our community partnerships with Owosso Public Schools, the American Red Cross, Durand Union Station, Hunger Network, and United Way, the Shiawassee Family YMCA has served as a food distribution location, hosted a blood drive, been a drop off location for masks and materials, and provided seed kits for Victory Gardens,” said Laura Archer, Shiawassee Family YMCA CEO. “We are hosting a Greater Lansing Food Bank mobile food pantry on Saturday, June 6, sponsored by DayStarr, with Owosso Rotary volunteers, where we anticipate feeding 250 families. We remain committed to actively partnering with other nonprofits in the area to help and support the greater Shiawassee community.”

Runners (or walkers) can participate from any location and will be able to submit their time and a finish-line photo to be shared with all participants. Mi Y Our Y is the theme for this race and registered runners will be supporting the Michigan YMCA of their choice through the entry fee. In addition, participants will receive a race bib, t-shirt and commemorative finishers medal. Registration is open until Monday, June 15; race t-shirt and medal are guaranteed when you register by Sunday, May 31.

Complete your race by Tuesday, June 30 and use #MIYMCA on social media to share your experience. Cost per entry is $35 and additional details are available at www.michiganymca.org/statewide-virtual-5k.html.