The Friends of Bill & Kay Scarlett/Thomas & Margaret Trecha Families Memorial Scholarship Tournament will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at Capitol Bowl, 219 S. Washington St. in Owosso. The total cost of admission is $25, with all proceeds to benefit the Scarlett and Trecha memorial funds.

The event will include cash prizes for first and second place finishers, 50/50 raffles, prize give-aways, and a prize raffle. Entrants are asked to check in 30 minutes prior to the event, with entries closing at 5:30 p.m. the day of the event. The tournament is open to men and women. Entrance forms can be picked up at Capitol Bowl. For more information, persons can call Capitol Bowl at (989) 725-7717.