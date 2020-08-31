Memorial Healthcare President and CEO Brian Long, FACHE, has announced that the drive-thru COVID-19 testing the Owosso nonprofit hospital offers at 1637 W. Main St. in Owosso is available to community residents at no out-of-pocket cost. Long and the staff at Memorial have been working with Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson for months in an effort to set up this drive-thru testing site and find a way to offer testing to county residents at no charge.

The drive-thru testing site, located in the Memorial Healthcare Foundation building on M-21 in Owosso, is open for testing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and although residents can register on site, appointments are strongly encouraged.

To make an appointment at Memorial’s drive-thru testing location, please call (989) 729-6422. This service is available to those interested in a COVID-19 diagnostic testing for screening purposes, for those experiencing mild to moderate symptoms (fever, cough, muscle aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, fatigue, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea) and for those who have a known or suspected exposure.

A provider order is highly recommended. However, Memorial Healthcare is prepared to assist with an order if needed. Results can generally be expected in 24 to 72 hours via the Memorial Healthcare online patient portal.

Additionally, COVID-19 antibody tests are available at Memorial Healthcare for $50 (self-pay). The antibody test does not require an order from a health-care provider.

For more information, visit MemorialHealthcare.org.