Memorial Healthcare will host a free presentation on the topic of hernias at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center, located at 1488 N. M-52 in Owosso. This event will also feature free, private screenings by a Memorial Healthcare surgeon. Those interested in attending are asked to please RSVP to learn more about Memorial Healthcare’s latest hernia treatment options. Refreshments will be served. Reservations can be made by calling (989)-729-4780, or by sending an email to info@memorialhealthcare.org.

