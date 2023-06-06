CORUNNA VFW Post 4005 played a big role in organizing and carrying out the dedication of a new veterans’ memorial in Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon on Monday, May 29. Some of the post’s members placed special symbols of remembrance during the ceremony, while others helped perform the 21-gun salute. Additionally, post member and former chaplain Irene Hosking and the post’s Poppy Queen Kyle Bermudez had speaking roles in the ceremony. Bermudez and Hosking – at 105 years young – can be seen watching the raising of the flag during the dedication ceremony.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)