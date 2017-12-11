THE MEMORIAL HOPING (Helping Other Parents in Normal Grieving) tree is a white Christmas tree that was created as a symbol of remembrance to the precious babies who have been lost throughout the year due to miscarriage, stillbirth, ectopic pregnancy, or as a newborn. Started in 1989, the tree has over 60 ornaments and is located in the Memorial Healthcare chapel. Families are able to visit the HOPING tree throughout the holiday season and leave a special ornament in honor of their baby. All ornaments are carefully stored and placed on the HOPING tree each year.

Even though Heaven and earth may separate you, they are a part of your eternal family and they are carried deep inside of your heart. Please consider visiting and contributing to this special holiday memorial. For more information about the Memorial HOPING tree, please contact Cynthia Farrell at (989) 295-6556.

(Courtesy Photo)