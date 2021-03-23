MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE has been an exceptional partner in providing opportunities for students in the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Grant (WIOA) program. Over the past 10-plus years, Memorial Healthcare has hosted numerous WIOA students in work experiences throughout the hospital, including long term care, grounds & maintenance, food & nutrition, ambulatory care, public safety, housekeeping & laundry, cart exchange, physical therapy, gift shop and sterile processing. These opportunities allowed students to explore firsthand the careers they are interested in while being mentored by dedicated professionals.

Another level of partnership is directly with the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department at the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District. Students in Health Science Academy are getting hands on experiences in a variety of departments directly related to their studies in the first half of their school year. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, students completed rotations in diagnostic imaging, behavioral health, rehabilitation, Family Birth Place, laboratory and other departments throughout Memorial Healthcare.

Shown together is Tina Coffman, the manager of Education Department and Community Wellness, Nutrition, & Diabetes Education, and Lyn Freeman, Event &Volunteer coordinator, accepting the MOSPA State Recognition Award for their outstanding contributions and accomplishments to special populations of students.

The Michigan Occupational Special Populations Association (MOSPA), was formed in 1975 to improve opportunities while giving support to CTE students with special needs. The purpose of MOSPA is to inform members of the requirements of the Perkins legislation and assist in its implementation at the local level to ensure that the needs of the special population student are well served during and after high school. The organization also seeks to enhance the professional development of educators and paraprofessionals working with the students.

The entire staff at the SRESD would like to thank Memorial Healthcare for years of partnerships and support to the students of Shiawassee County. The future is bright for these young adults because of the commitment Memorial Healthcare has had in providing these exceptional learning opportunities and sharing their dedication and passion for the health-care field.

(Courtesy Photo)