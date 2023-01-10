MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE’S first baby born in 2023, Zariah Sue, is shown here with her parents, McKenzie and Vincent.

(Courtesy Photo)

Memorial Healthcare is pleased to announce the arrival of the first new baby of 2023. Parents McKenzie and Vincent rang in the New Year at Memorial Healthcare in a special way with the birth of their daughter, Zariah Sue. Zariah was born on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at 2:39 a.m., weighing 6 lbs., 9 oz. and was 19 ½ inches long. She was delivered by Memorial Healthcare obstetrician, Dr. I. Stanley Frye.

The Memorial Healthcare Family Birth Place was recently recognized as one of the nation’s leading hospitals for maternity care by U.S. News & World Report. This online resource ranked Memorial Healthcare in the top 20% of Michigan hospitals for providing high-quality care and experience for expectant mothers and families.

In celebration of the 2023 New Year’s baby, the family received a basket filled with items such as clothing, diapers, wipes, toys, a carrier wrap, baby shampoo, baby lotion and more.

To learn more about Memorial Healthcare’s Family Birth Place, please visit https://www.memorialhealthcare.org/health/family-birth-place/.