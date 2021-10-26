MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE CELEBRATED the reopening of the Urgent Care location on State Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20 – highlighting major renovations that have been made to the facility.

Tom Kurtz (3rd from left), Memorial Healthcare Vice President of Information Services/CIO, offered his gratitude to people in attendance for the ribbon-cutting event, hosted by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce. Kurtz shared how Dr. Barbara Gurden, Director of Urgent Care Services and Dr. Ron Bishop, Assistant Director of Urgent Care had been pivotal in the development of both the Owosso and Durand locations.

“For a century now, Memorial Healthcare has been determined to bring the highest level of quality healthcare to Shiawassee County,” Kurtz shared. “Built upon a foundation of service and connection to others, our commitment to excellence has driven us to continually elevate these needs of our community to bring our residents the best and safest care.”

Gurden shared she was excited to “get State Road up and running again.” Bishop stated he was pleased to have the urgent care open once again, to assist people in the community who are unable to visit their primary care physicians.

Shown (from left) are SRCC ambassadors/represetatives Andrew Reger and Paul Early, Tom Kurtz, Dr. Brett Gurden, Dr. Barbara Gurden, Dr. Ron Bishop, Facilities Director Charlie Thompson, Practice Manager Kyle Landis and SRCC Vice President John Adams.

The renovated Urgent Care is now open 7-days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Urgent Care location offers six exam rooms and one procedure room.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)