Over the last 99 years, Memorial Healthcare has grown in many ways, most recently by establishing and acquiring new practices and welcoming new providers. Following a year-long process, Memorial Healthcare is pleased to announce steps to more formally unite its growing family of providers, specialists, and services under the Memorial Healthcare brand umbrella. By Monday, June 15, all employed provider offices will carry the Memorial Healthcare name, branding and logo.

“These subtle changes assure our patients that when they enter a Memorial Healthcare medical practice, they will receive the quality, safe, compassionate care that they have come to expect,” said Brian Long, FACHE, president/CEO of Memorial Healthcare. “These changes are a visual representation of the very real evolution and growth the team here is working to bring forward each day and remind us all that we are a part of the same family striving for excellence.”

For example, as part of the brand unification, The Arnold Medical Clinic will be renamed Memorial Healthcare Family Medicine, but will continue to be led by Anthony Patsy, DO; Brett Gurden, PA-C; and Marzia Woodside, MSN, FNP. Mid-Michigan Orthopedics, under the continued leadership of Michael Schmidt, DO; Joseph Palazeti, DO; Tammy Woods, MD; and Michael Smith, PA-C, will be renamed Memorial Healthcare Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation.

For a complete listing of Memorial Healthcare’s services and providers, visit www.MemorialHealthcare.org/services/MMA.