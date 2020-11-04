Memorial Healthcare will be hosting its third drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Saturday, Nov. 7 from noon to 4 p.m. The clinic will be held at Memorial’s drive-thru location at 1637 W. Main St. (M-21) in Owosso (Memorial Healthcare Foundation building). Those participating in the clinic are asked to enter off Young Street and wear a mask. No appointment or pre-registration is required. The clinic is open to anyone age 5 and older.

