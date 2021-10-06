Memorial Healthcare recently announced that it has officially received Level III Trauma Center verification for demonstrating its ability to provide prompt assessment, surgery, intensive care and emergency operations. The recognition is awarded by the American College of Surgeons (ACS). This verification recognizes Memorial Healthcare’s continued dedication to providing the highest quality of acute care to the residents in our region without having to travel long distances.

“It’s an incredible milestone to celebrate becoming a verified Level III Trauma Center,” said Brian L. Long, FACHE, President/CEO of Memorial Healthcare. “This rigorous verification process validates Memorial Healthcare’s commitment to providing the highest quality trauma care for all injured patients with immediate access to advanced life-saving capabilities.”

Memorial Healthcare’s life-support-certified responders, trauma-trained nurses and board-certified surgeons stand ready 24/7 to coordinate all resources in any emergency. In February, Memorial Healthcare announced the obtainment of The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Acute Stroke Ready Hospital Certification, recognizing the hospital for its ability to support better outcomes for stroke care.

“As we celebrate our 100th year of caring for residents of Shiawassee County, our trauma team has demonstrated their commitment to ensuring our program provides excellent care by obtaining this trauma verification which meets or exceeds the national benchmarks for quality and safety,” said Dr. Joseph Testa, FACS, FACOS, general/trauma surgeon at Memorial Healthcare.

In April, Memorial Healthcare announced a coveted 5-star recognition from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), as well as continued recognition as an “A” Leapfrog Hospital for Spring 2021. Memorial Healthcare is just one of 10 hospitals in the State of Michigan to obtain these quality and safety recognitions, and the only hospital within a 50-mile radius of its headquarters in Owosso, MI.

